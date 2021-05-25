Kelantan to receive 40,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine on Thursday

A health worker prepares to administer the Sinovac coronavirus disease vaccine at a market after hundreds of local residents in the district tested positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok, Thailand, March 17, 2021. — Reuters pic

KOTA BHARU, May 25 — Kelantan will receive 40,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine on Thursday, said Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

He said the supply of the vaccine is in addition to that for the second phase as well as in preparation for the third phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at the Kelantan level.

"This supply is to be given to 20,000 vaccine recipients for the immunisation programme," he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Asked on delivery of Sinovac vaccines to Kelantan in June, Dr Zaini said they have yet to receive information on the quantity.

Yesterday, Kelantan Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin said the state would receive a large quantity of Sinovac vaccines and hoped residents would seize this opportunity by registering as vaccine recipients. — Bernama



