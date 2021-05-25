Johor police chief: Three cops who threatened couple in Pontian charged with extortion

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the three policemen were brought before the Magistrate’s Court today and charged under Section 385 of the Penal Code for extortion. — Picture by Ben Tan

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, May 25 — Three policemen who attempted to extort an unmarried couple on the grounds they were caught in flagrante in a car last week, were charged in court here today.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the incident was reported to have occurred at the reclaimed Pontian seaside area at 9pm on May 20.

“In the incident, three plainclothes policemen, aged between 27 and 33, threatened a couple to give them RM5,000 if they did not want any legal action to be taken against them or to be referred to the Johor Islamic Religious Department.

“Out of fear, one of the victims withdrew money from a bank before the suspects also asked for the victim’s bracelet and gold ring as collateral because he did not have the required sum,” said Ayob at a media conference held at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Ayob explained that when the arrest of the trio was made, investigators also found a gold bracelet and ring that the suspect had taken while threatening one of the victims.

He said that the three policemen, all with the rank of Lance Corporal, were brought before the Magistrate’s Court today and charged under Section 385 of the Penal Code for extortion.

“The three accused pleaded not guilty and were granted bail of RM7,000 each,” said Ayob.

Meanwhile, on a related matter, Ayob Khan said that since January until today, a total of 54 senior and junior officers from the Johor police contingent have been subjected to disciplinary action.

“In addition to that, eight officers have had their services terminated; 59 have been arrested; 14 have been suspended; and 72 others are currently undergoing legal process in court trials involving several offences such as crime, drugs, corruption, traffic and Syariah-related misdeeds,” he explained.

Ayob Khan, who was appointed to the Johor’s police top post in February last year, has been proactively taking stern action against misconduct by the state contingent’s police personnel.

His no-nonsense approach has since seen him taking action based on the Penal Code on the police personnel, besides disciplinary action that will follow later.