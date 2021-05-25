Johor police chief says 27 youths to be charged over Parit Raja ‘Kerajaan Gagal’ flash mob protest

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said all 27 suspects who were arrested in connection with the flash mob protest in Batu Pahat on May 13 will be charged in court soon. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, May 25 — Johor police today confirmed that all 27 suspects who were arrested in connection with the flash mob protest in Batu Pahat on May 13 will be charged in court soon.

It is learnt that the suspects are mainly male youths aged between 16 and 28, who were earlier arrested for their participation in the flash mob protest involving flares and a banner with the phrase Kerajaan Gagal (Failed Government) in Parit Raja, Batu Pahat.

Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the investigation papers (IP) have been sent to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office at the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

“All 27 suspects arrested will be charged in court under three laws,” Ayob Khan told reporters briefly during a media conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

The suspects will be charged under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1998 (Act 342) for assembling during a pandemic.

At the same time, they will also be charged under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code for making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, and also Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 for the illegal use of flares in the protest.

On May 13, police arrested 20 individuals to assist investigations into a rioting incident that broke out in the early hours of the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Those arrested are suspected of being responsible for lighting flares as well as making and displaying an anti-establishment banner. Videos and photographs of the supposed flash mob protest were widely shared on social media.

Later, seven more youths were arrested by police for their roles in the protest.

Malay Mail learnt that at least two police reports over the incident were lodged, one by a staff of the Prime Minister’s Office and another by a Batu Pahat-based Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) member.