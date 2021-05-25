Agong advises Sarawak govt to continue functioning after its term ends on June 6

The King stated that the state government had the power to continue functioning during the Emergency period as allowed by His Majesty through the (Emergency) declaration effective from last January 11 until this August 1. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, May 25 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has advised the Sarawak state government to continue functioning as usual although the term of the State Legislative Assembly ends after June 6.

The King stated that the state government had the power to continue functioning during the Emergency period as allowed by His Majesty through the (Emergency) declaration effective from last January 11 until this August 1.

“His Majesty has made the advice in view of the worrying Covid-19 situation so that the state government could function as usual with the power vested under the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021,” said a statement issued by the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office, here, today.

The King’s advice was given during a virtual audience before His Majesty involving leaders of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, who informed His Majesty that the current term of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) is until June 6 and according to the State Constitution, the DUN has to be dissolved and a state election be held.

According to the statement, following the declaration of Emergency starting last January 11, the power to dissolve the DUN Sarawak lies with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after consulting the Yang di-Pertua Negeri, based on Article 13 and Article 15 of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021.

“In accordance with the powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the Chief Minister has left the decision to dissolve the DUN Sarawak on a suitable date based on the wisdom of His Majesty and of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak,” it said.

The decision will be made after receiving advice from the Attorney General, Election Commission, Ministry of Health, Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Also present during the audience were Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Deputy Chief Minister II Tan Sri James Jemut Masing, Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan, Sarawak Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing. — Bernama