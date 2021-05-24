Nearly 10,000 people didn’t turn up for vaccination in Kelantan, state health chief reveals

A dose of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Nearly 10,000 residents in Kelantan, a sizeable portion aged 60 and above, failed to appear for their vaccinations as of yesterday, said state Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin

Berita Harian reported him as saying that among the reasons given for their absence include health problems, as well as postponing the vaccination date.

Others cited personal problems as reasons for their no-show, and even more provided no reason whatsoever.

“All those who did not come forward for the vaccination are those registered for the second phase. When we get the list a day or two before the appointment, we will contact each individual to identify if they are able to attend or otherwise at the appointed time.

“However, not everyone can be contacted, as too many registered for the vaccination via the MySejahtera app. Some among them do not even answer the calls,” Dr Zaini said when contacted.

He said those who wish to postpone the date of their appointments or change the location of the vaccination centre must contact the MySejahtera hotline to do so.

Dr Zaini added the state Health Department will contact other individuals to replace them with those unable to attend on the original appointment date, as a step to prevent the wastage of vaccine supplies.

“Presently vaccination centers have been opened in Kota Bharu, Pasir Puteh, Jeli, Machang, Kuala Krai, and Bachok.

“As of yesterday over 340,000 individuals have registered through MySejahtera, though the numbers seen still remains low,” he said.