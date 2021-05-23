UPM looking for 220 cat samples from Covid-19 positive owners to study virus transmission

UPM is looking to conduct a study on the possibility of Covid-19 cross-infection between human and felines. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) is looking to conduct a study on the possibility of Covid-19 cross-infection between human and felines.

Malaysiakini reported that UPM’s veterinary faculty under Farina Mustafa Kamal is seeking samples from approximately 220 pet cats belonging to owners who have recently been infected by the virus.

The study will identify the Covid-19 status of the cat and transmission risks between humans and felines.

As part of the study, nose and mouth swabs samples are being sought after, along with rectal swabs from cats aged more than six months old.

The owners of these cats in question must have a history of testing positive for Covid-19 from January 1 this year until the present, are Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above, and reside in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan or Melaka.

The study is reported to continue until this August, with participants to be given cat food in return.

Those interested may WhatsApp 013-9467891 for further information.