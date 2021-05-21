Daily Covid-19 tally slows to 6,493, after ‘fake news’ claim cases could breach 9,000-mark

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang May 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The Health Ministry announced today 6,493 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, a slight fall from 6,806 cases yesterday.

Daily cases have exceeded the 6,000-mark for three consecutive days, bringing the total cumulative cases to 498,795 since the pandemic hit Malaysia. However, this is well below the “fake news” earlier claiming cases could go over the 9,000-mark.

Among all states, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Selangor continues to top the list with 2,163 cases, followed by Sarawak (612), and Kelantan (467).

MORE TO COME