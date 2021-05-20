Negri to limit number of congregants for Friday, obligatory prayers starting tomorrow

A man wears a protective mask as he attends Friday prayers at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam March 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, May 20 — Friday and the congregational obligatory prayers can be performed in mosques and surau in Negri Sembilan, but with limited number of congregation, effective from tomorrow until June 7.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the decision was made with the consent of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir to address the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

For Friday prayers, only 12 people, including the mosque officials and committee members, will be allowed, while for the obligatory prayers, the number is limited to three people, comprising the imam, bilal and siak, and they are all required to fill the prescribed attendance form, he told reporters after launching the Bantuan Peduli Palestin here today.

Negri Sembilan recorded 189 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total of cases in the state to 21,213.

On the programme today, Aminuddin said the state government, in collaboration with Global Peace Malaysia, is targetting a collection of more than RM1 million.

He said donations could be channeled through CIMB account 8004433398 under the name of Negri Sembilan State Treasurer.

Today, the Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Corporation, the Mentri Besar's Office and the state Islamic Religious Council contributed RM100,000 each. — Bernama



