MACC has completed 29 out of 115 initiatives in National Anti-Corruption Plan, says its chief

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has completed 29 of the 115 initiatives in the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019-2023 as of December 31 last year.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the other 86 initiatives were still in progress.

“Acknowledging that coordinated efforts are crucial to ensure holistic preventative measures for corruption, Malaysia has roped in the involvement of various key stakeholders as lead agencies to implement the initiatives under the NACP.

“MACC is the main agency responsible for implementing this plan and is tasked with the leading role in the initiatives,” he said when delivering his keynote address at the World Bank East Asia and Pacific Launch of Global Flagship Report, aired live on Facebook World Bank Malaysia here today.

Azam said among the completed NACP initiatives are the introduction of asset declarations for administrator members and improvements to the policy on gifts, allowances and payments to administrative members.

He said MACC was also taking the lead in the implementation of the Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP), which is one of the mandatory initiatives under the NACP specifically in “Strengthening the Effectiveness of Public Service Delivery”.

“The OACP is formulated with the aim of assisting and helping the organisation, namely all ministries, government departments and agencies to develop their own corporate anti-corruption strategy plans.

“It outlines the problem statement, approaches and programmes relevant to all aspects in improving the plan such as task implementation and service delivery,” he said.

Azam said the plan was also aimed at allocating resources necessary for the fulfillment of the stated policy, specifying a reasonable time frame, and drawing the path towards the achievements of the strategic objectives.

“MACC pledges to undertake the commitment to complete the remaining initiatives within the planned timeline,” he said. — Bernama