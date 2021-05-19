Former Stampin MP says Kuching City Council should have been issued with fine for allowing mayor’s birthday lunch to take place

An enforcement officer from Kuching South City Council issuing a compound to Datuk Wee Hong Seng at his office, May 18, 2021. — Picture from Datuk Wee Hong Seng’s Facebook

KUCHING, May 19 — Former Stampin Member of Parliament Julian Tan today questioned Kuching South City Council (MBKS) for not letting other enforcement agencies decide if a compound should be issued to it when a “surprise birthday celebration” took place within its building yesterday.

He said if it were the case of a restaurant, both the business owner and customers who did not comply with the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP), would be fined.

He said the restaurant owner is also liable to be slapped with the maximum penalty of RM50,000 compound.

“In contrast, MBKS, as one of the enforcement agencies, knowing full-well of the SOP compliances, did not receive the same ‘full-treatment’ as any other business owners.

“Due to possible conflict of interest, it is only proper for MBKS to allow other enforcement agencies such as the police department to issue them the compound but not themselves,” Tan said in reference to MBKS issuing a compound to its mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng whose birthday was celebrated at MBKS building.

Tan said stringent SOPs are there to curb Covid-19, and there should be no double standards when it comes to implementation.

“In Sarawak, we do not implement a full lockdown. SOP compliance is all that we have,” he said, adding that it must be adhered to by everyone.

In a Facebook post last night, Wee had said he was taken by surprise that his friends had thrown a simple birthday lunch for him.

He had said he later realised that such simple lunch to celebrate his birthday was not excusable and took full responsibility for it.

Wee said he then asked MBKS enforcement officers to issue him a compound for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP).