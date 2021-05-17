Jelutong wet market in Penang closed after four traders test positive for Covid-19

Jelutong market was closed today after four traders tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture courtesy of MBPP

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOWN, May 17 — The Jalan Jelutong wet market was immediately closed from today onwards after four traders were tested positive for Covid-19.

Penang Island City Council (MBPP) Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said the market was closed until further notice and the public is advised to avoid going there for now.

The closure will involve 60 stalls within the market complex and 218 stalls around the market complex at Jalan Penaga and Lorong Ipoh.

“The closure of the market is to allow for sanitisation and it will remain closed until further notice,” he said in an online press conference today.

He said the state health department will trace close contacts in the market to ask them to go for Covid-19 testing.

A health department personnel putting up a notice on the closure of the market. — Picture courtesy of MBPP

This is the second wet market to be closed in the state due to Covid-19 cases detected among the traders.

The Bagan Ajam wet market in Seberang Perai Utara was closed from May 13 to 15 due to several cases involving traders and a section of the market has remained closed till today.