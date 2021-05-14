As nationwide infectivity rate hovers at 1.14, new MoH data finds Malaysia could see 8,000 Covid-19 cases daily by June

Residents of Taman Klebang Restu perform obligatory Aidilfitri prayers in front of their homes on the first day of Raya May 13, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has confirmed that Perak has the highest infectivity rate for Covid-19 nationwide, standing at 1.32.

This is in comparison to the national infectivity average rate of 1.14, as of yesterday and based on the daily number of cases.

In a tweet, he also shared the infectivity rate for the other states in Malaysia, with Terengganu in second place at 1.29.

Kedah is the third-highest, at 1.22, followed by Penang at 1.21, Melaka at 1.18, and Selangor at 1.17.

Other states include Negri Sembilan at 1.12, Pahang at 1.11, KL Federal Territory at 1.10, Putrajaya Federal Territory at 0.99, Sarawak at 0.98, Kelantan at 0.94, and Sabah at 0.89.

Labuan Federal Territory's infectivity rate was not disclosed, only that there are four cases currently active.

On April 14 Dr Noor Hisham said the basic reproduction number for Covid-19 infections has risen to 1.14. Previously on April 10 it was 1.03, then 1.06 on April 11, 1.07 on April 12, and 1.09 on April 13.

Dr Noor Hisham also shared the Health Ministry’s latest modelling that forecast more than 8,000 new Covid-19 cases a day by June should poor compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) by the public continue.

Previously, it had forecasted around 5,000 new cases a day by June if SOPs are not followed.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry recorded 4,855 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24-hour period, as well as 27 deaths.