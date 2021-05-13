Covid-19: Kelantan CPRC does not encourage isolation at home

Some of the patients who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Pengkalan Chepa Kelantan Islamic Rehabilitation Centre(PUTIK), Kota Baru, May 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, May 13 — The Kelantan Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) does not encourage House Isolation Order (HIO) following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Its director Dr Mohd Azman Yacob said individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus should be at the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC).

“(This is important) Because firstly, in terms of control and secondly, to detect any symptom especially on older patients. If they stay at home, they may not inform the hospital or Covid-19 Assessment Centre,” he told reporters after observing the PKRC operations at Pusat Tarbiah Islamiah Kelantan in Pengkalan Chepa here, today.

He also stressed that those placed at PKRC in the state should remain at the centre until the quarantine period is over, as there have been requests from Covid-19 patients to return home after a week to finish the remaining three days of quarantine under HIO.

Dr Mohd Azman said Kelantan now has a total of 10 PKRC after the opening of two more centres at Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi MARA Pasir Mas on May 11, which could accommodate 160 female patients, and Dewan Jubli Perak of the Tanah Merah District Council on May 12 (200 male patients).

Asked about the proposal to open up a field hospital, Dr Mohd Azman said discussions had been done at the state level with the military but it needs to be reviewed as the existing PKRC were still able to accommodate patients. — Bernama