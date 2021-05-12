You can now apply for MyKads for 12-year-olds online

JPN has confirmed that 12-year-olds who want to apply for their MyKads can now do so online — with the help of guardians/parents. ― SoyaCincau pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 ― In the past, applying for your first MyKad was a rather tedious process. For me, I remember waking up at 5am, and heading over to the closest Jabatan Pendaftaran Negara (JPN) branch to line up in anticipation of office hours opening — because wait-times were apparently very, very long.

In the current climate, however, this isn’t a feasible option, with the Malaysian government announcing a nationwide movement control order (MCO 3.0). As such, JPN has now taken the process online, confirming in the following Tweet that 12-year-olds who want to apply for their MyKads can now do so online — with the help of guardians/parents.

Permohonan MyKad 12 tahun kini boleh dilakukan secara dalam talian.



Permohonan boleh dilakukan dengan mengimbas kos qr atau layari https://t.co/cwt759HuJ4.#JabatanPendaftaranNegara#RakyatDiHatiJPN pic.twitter.com/GMpXWnzWxY — JPN Malaysia 🇲🇾 (@jpnm_official) May 10, 2021

Do note that according to Peraturan 3, Peraturan-peraturan Pendaftaran Negara 1990 (Pindaan 2007), every Malaysian who has reached the age of 12 is required to apply for the NRIC, otherwise known as the MyKad. As such, JPN says that applications can be made by scanning the QR code above, or by visiting web12tahun.jpn.gov.my.

You’re advised to disable pop-up blockers before accessing the site, and applicants need to register for accounts on the government portal first here: https://www.malaysia.gov.my/portal/register.

Do also prepare the following documents:

― Birth certificate

― Proof of address

― Documents for sponsor (parents, guardians)

To find out more, click here. ― SoyaCincau