Three families in Sarawak face bleak Raya after homes destroyed by fire

The fire at its height in Kampung Lintang, Balingian, this morning, May 12, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Mukah Bomba station

MUKAH, May 12 — Three families from Kampung Lintang, Balingian, are facing a bleak Hari Raya Aidilfitri after their houses were destroyed after a fire broke out this morning.

A spokesman of the Mukah Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station said the fire completely razed three houses while a fourth was partially damaged.

“We received an emergency call from the Mukah police telling us that a fire had broken out at about 9.15am and they asked us for help to put out the fire,” he said.

He added the village is about 60km from the Mukah Bomba station.

He said the three houses had already been razed to the ground when the firemen arrived, but they managed to save the fourth house.

He added firefighters from Balingian Bomba station who arrived earlier also helped to put out the fire.

The affected families, consisting of 17 people, are now either staying with relatives or seeking temporary shelter at the Balingian multipurpose hall.