Nilai police: Investigation papers on Neelofa, husband submitted to AGC

Neelofa and her husband Haris are under fire for allegedly flouting Covid-19 SOPs once again. — Pictures via Instagram/Neelofa, Twitter/@itskaytobeyou

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SEREMBAN, May 11 — Police have submitted the investigation papers on celebrity Neelofa Mohd Noor and husband Haris Ismail to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for further actions.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said, the investigation papers that were opened following a viral video of the couple’s alleged violation of conditional movement control order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP), were submitted after the police completed their investigations into the case.

“The investigation papers had been submitted and we now await AGC’s decision for the next course of actions,” he said when contacted by Bernama here, today.

The couple had uploaded pictures and a video of them at a carpet shop at Nilai on May 2, that went viral on social media and their statements were taken at Nilai police district headquarters two days after. — Bernama