MCO 3.0: Special family visit for inmates during Aidilfitri cancelled, says Prisons Dept

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — The special family visit for inmates in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri is cancelled at all prison institutions, due to the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) nationwide beginning tomorrow until June 7.

Prisons Department in a statement today said the department would provide a video conference facility via the department’s email (Icewarp) starting May 15 (Saturday) until June 7.

“The period (for online meeting) is longer than the period allowed for visits (which was five days). This video conferencing method (Icewarp) is only allowed to inmates’ families who have made bookings through related prisons only.

“Bookings can be made starting today by two methods namely by calling (telephone) the institution and by email or letter,” read the statement.

The prison management will set a meeting date with a maximum duration of 15 minutes, depending on the prison’s ongoing situation.

“To give the opportunity to all inmates, every inmate is only allowed one meeting. Inmates are also allowed to use the provided pre-paid telephone to contact their families if necessary,” it added.

For further information, family members can refer to the Prisons Department’s website, www.prison.gov.my. — Bernama