MAF Veteran Affairs Dept: 5,460 widows, widowers of Pingat Jasa Malaysia recipients to receive RM500

Widows or widowers of PJM recipients must ensure that their bank accounts are still active, besides updating their personal details, such as address and phone number, to enable the JHEV to reach out to them. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — A total of 5,460 widows or widowers of Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) recipients will receive a one-off payment of RM500 each, said Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Veteran Affairs Department (JHEV) director-general Maj Gen Datuk Dzulkarnain Ahmad.

He said this was agreed by the government in the Cabinet meeting on April 21, to express its deepest appreciation for the struggle of ATM members in freeing the country from the communist threat.

“The payments will be made in stages. The first stage will begin on May 12 and is expected to complete on July 30,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the payment involved an allocation of RM2.73 million and would be given only to those who have never received any one-off PJM payments before.

To ease payment distribution, Dzulkarnain said widows or widowers of PJM recipients must ensure that their bank accounts are still active, besides updating their personal details, such as address and phone number, to enable the JHEV to reach out to them.

He said they could do so by contacting the ATM JHEV Call Centre at 03-26976600 or visit the nearest JHEV office by June 30.

Widows and widowers of PJM recipients who are non-pensionable ATM veterans could check their eligibility or update their information online at https://kemaskinipjm.jhev.gov.my starting May 24, he added. — Bernama