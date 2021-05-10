Awie’s SOP violation case not yet complete, no compound issued so far

Melaka Deputy Chief of Police SAC Razali Abu Samah speaking during a press conference, May 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, May 10 — No compound has been issued so far in the case of an alleged violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) by rock singer Datuk Ahmad Azhar Othman, or better known as Awie, during a humanitarian programme at a hotel at Jalan Hang Tuah here.

Melaka deputy police chief SAC Razali Abu Samah said this was because the case was still under investigation and the process of taking statements from all individuals involved was currently underway.

He said the investigating officer had gone to Awie’s house in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, yesterday to take his statement and had also gotten a statement from the hotel, which was the organiser of the programme.

“Only several individuals have yet to give their statements and it will be done as soon as possible to complete the investigation papers before they are sent to the deputy public prosecutor’s office for further action.

“We have not charged him (Awie) yet as the investigation is still incomplete. We have not received any instruction from the deputy public prosecutor, so how can the summons be paid?”

He said this when asked to comment on media reports that Awie’s manager, Mubarak Akhtar had claimed that the singer had paid the summons relating to the SOP violation, at a press conference here today. — Bernama