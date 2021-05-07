GOJO offers fare discount to vaccine recipients

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The GOJO e-hailing service is offering a 10 per cent discount on fares for vaccine recipients opting for its services to go to vaccination centres.

GOJO chief operation officer Pradeep Kumar said the initiative was to help society, especially the B40 group, in making the government vaccination programme successful.

He said GOJO and its drivers were very proud and fully supported the Covid-19 vaccination programme implemented by the government.

“GOJO offers an early booking feature, namely, individuals can make much earlier bookings prior to their vaccination appointments. This is to make sure they do not miss out on their vaccination appointment, which had been fixed,’’ he said in a statement today.

To enjoy the special offer, passengers only need to download the GOJO application and use the promo code ‘VACCINE’ (VAKSIN) when making their bookings to secure a discount for every journey.

GOJO is now the fastest growing e-hailing application in Malaysia, recording 160,00 downloads from customers and drivers. — Bernama