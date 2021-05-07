Covid: EMCO imposed at two localities in Julau, Sarawak

KUCHING, May 7 — The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to enforce a 14-day Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at two localities in Julau, Sarikei.

The committee, in a statement, announced that the EMCO would be enforced at two localities, Rumah Luyoh, Nanga Lango and Rumah Unjan, Nanga Lungo from today until May 20 following a rise in Covid-19 cases in those areas.

As of today, there are still 46 active cases while 59 local cases were reported in the past 14 days in Julau.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at two localities – Rumah Mut, Nanga Maong, Sungai Mujok in Julau and Rumah Empeni anak Budom, Lubok Putan in Bintangor – would be extended from May 10-16 and May 10-23 respectively.

In the same statement, the Sarawak health department also declared three more new clusters in Kampung Hilir Beladin, Pusa; Jalan Limbang, Miri; and Penurin, Betong.

A total of 77 clusters are still active, with 15 clusters recording 134 additional new cases while the other 62 clusters did not record any additional cases.

Six new fatalities were also reported today in the state, bringing the death toll to 201.

Sarawak recorded 750 new Covid-19 cases today, with 517 cases or 68.93 per cent of the cases being detected in the Miri, Selangau, Sibu, Sarikei, Bintulu, Pusa and Kanowit districts, bringing the total number of cases to 34,227. — Bernama