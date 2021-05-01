One dead, three hurt in Telok Panglima Garang oil tank blaze

SHAH ALAM, May 1 — One person was killed while three others suffered minor injuries when two crude oil tanks caught fire at the Emery Oleochemicals plant in the Telok Panglima Garang industrial area today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said in a statement today that they received a distress call at 5.36pm and firefighters from the Telok Panglima Garang, Banting and Andalas Fire and Rescue stations were deployed to the scene.

According to the reports, Norazam said the plant where two crude oil tanks, which were 50 per cent burnt, were placed in is 100x100 square feet in size. — Bernama