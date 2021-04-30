Perak police stepping up roadblocks to deter interstate travel, says top cop

Mior Faridalathrash reminded the public not to violate the travel ban or try to forge interstate travel permit. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA BHARU, April 30 — Perak police will beef up controls to prevent people from attempting inter-state travel especially to the East Coast states ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

State police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said stricter inspections were being enforced at all roadblocks (SJR) as it is believed that many are still adamant to cross state borders to return to their respective hometowns.

“The routes between Perak and Pahang, especially at Jalan Cameron Highlands here, is the main road they will be passing to travel back to Kelantan and Pahang, so checks will be intensified here,” he told a media conference early this morning.

He reminded the public not to violate the travel ban or try to forge interstate travel permit as the police would not hesitate to impose a compound and order them to turn back.

According to him, Perak police have issued about 120 compounds for various offences of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) standard operating procedures from April 1 to last Wednesday.

However, those returning to their villages within the state, after the ban on inter-district travel was lifted, are encouraged to inform the district operations room so that crime activities in their area could be monitored through the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application., he added.

Earlier, some 100 frontline workers received Hari Raya cookies from Perak Association of Media Practitioners (PPMP) who visited the roadblocks at Jelapang, Ampang, Simpang Pulai Toll Plaza and Jalan Cameron Highlands as well as several police stations.

PPMP president Sayed Hesham Idris said the programme was to strengthen cooperation between media practitioners and the police. — Bernama



