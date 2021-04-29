Muafakat Nasional ‘spirit’ will ensure no BN-PAS clash for Pahang state seats in GE15

KUANTAN, April 28 — There will be no clash between Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS for Pahang state seats in the 15th General Election (GE15) – a decision made based on the spirit of Muafakat Nasional (MN).

The matter was agreed to by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who is also Pahang Umno chairman, and Pahang PAS Commissioner Rosli Abdul Jabar, as stated in their joint statement today.

Both leaders agreed that the political cooperation between the two parties in MN should be maintained for the sake of the state’s political stability and wellbeing.

They also felt that Pahang should be the trendsetter and the exemplary model of unity in Malaysia.

Wan Rosdy, who is also Pahang BN chairman, said both parties had agreed with the “formula” to defend the state seats they won in the last general election, but further discussions would be needed for nine other seats held by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“Pahang Umno will not field its candidates to contest the eight seats won by PAS in the GE14 and will neither support nor cooperate with candidates contesting the seats unless they are from PAS.

“Likewise, PAS will not field its candidates to contest the 25 state seats won by UMNO and BN, and will also not support or cooperate with other parties contesting the 25 seats,” he said.

Wan Rosdy was met at the breaking-of-fast event which he hosted at the Menteri Besar’s official residence here today, which was attended by all state assemblyman from BN and PAS, including Rosli, who is Tanjung Lumpur assemblyman.

In the GE14, Umno won 24 out of the 42 state seats, while the other BN’s seat was won by MCA.

Meanwhile, Rosli said Pahang PAS would inform the party’s central leadership about giving them a little freedom to decide their future direction in the state.

About Pahang PAS status in Pahang Perikatan Nasional with Bersatu and Gerakan, Rosli said: “Let’s cross that bridge when we get there.” — Bernama