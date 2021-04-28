Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases exceeds 3,000, nearly half in Selangor and KL alone

Selangor State Health Director Datuk Dr Shaari Ngadiman (left) with Covid-19 vaccine recipient, Boon Sew Moi, 80, in conjunction with the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program Phase Two during a visit to the Vaccine Center (PPV ) at the Pandamaran Sports Complex Hall, Port Klang, April 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR April 28 — The number of Covid-19 cases in the country continues to surge, as the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 3,142 cases today.

MOH said Selangor remains the highest with 1,019 cases, followed by Kelantan at 523 cases, and the Federal Territory with 440 cases. Sarawak records 416 cases.

In contrast, 2,733 cases were recorded for yesterday, with Selangor, Kelantan and Sarawak in the top three with the most cases.

