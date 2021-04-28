Covid: Closure of educational institutions in Sarawak extended until May 10

KUCHING, April 28 — The Sarawak government has decided to extend the closure period of educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) and all categories of private educational institutions (IPS) until May 10.

All schools located in the Covid-19 red zone in Sarawak were previously ordered to close for two weeks from April 20 until May 4.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said only Form Six students who are sitting for the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) Third Semester (Replacement) examination are allowed to attend school until May 27.

Today, Sarawak recorded 416 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths, bringing the total to 29,377 cases and 171 deaths.

In the same statement, the Sarawak Health Department has announced two more new clusters, namely the Ulu Strass Cluster in Meradong and the Melugu Cluster in Sri Aman.

“The Ulu Strass cluster is a community cluster that was detected involving residents in a longhouse at Km 2, Jalan Pakan in the Ulu Strass area in Meradong.

“The Melugu cluster is a cluster involving educational institution under the Ministry of Education which is a secondary school in Sri Aman,” he said.

In addition, the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) was implemented at the Baleh Hydroelectric construction project area in Kapit from April 26 to May 23.

The EMCO in three longhouses in Sarikei comprising Rumah Japam, Rumah Johnson and Rumah Junis was also extended until May 10, while the EMCO in Rumah Bajak in Julau district was extended until May 8. — Bernama