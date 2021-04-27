PAS Ulama equates criticism of monarchy to attacks against Islam

Pasir Puteh MP Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Nik Salleh speaks to the media in the lobby of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 19, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The PAS Ulama wing asserted today that insults and attempts to smear the monarchy was tantamount to attacking Islam and the country.

Wing chief Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said this was because the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was the head of Islam under the Federal Constitution.

“Looking at the concept and practice of the monarchy system enshrined in the constitution, it is clear that the importance of preserving and respecting this institution as it is a clear symbol of the protection of Islam and the preservation of its sanctity. It is understood from that, this rude act and insult to the monarchy system in fact invites an evil attack on Islam in this country.

“Insults to Islam must be opposed so that the dignity and sanctity of Islam is preserved,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was on comments made on the social media that were seen to be critical of the monarchy.

On April 23 police arrested graphics designer Fahmi Reza for a post on social media involving the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

PAS lodged police reports over the matter, leading to Fahmi’s arrest last week.

Nik Zawawi, who is also the Pasir Puteh MP, said PAS Ulama strongly condemned mockery of the monarch in any form including caricatures.

“It is very worrying when all forms of insult to the monarchical System today are defended and supported on the grounds of the right to freedom of expression.

“The right to freedom of speech has its limits, be disciplined and don't be rude. Islam gives the right to freedom but Islam also sets its boundaries, which is on good things and virtue only,” he said.