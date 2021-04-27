Covid-19: 17 schools ordered to close in Kedah, Penang and N. Sembilan

In Penang, state education department director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad said seven more schools were closed today, making 27 schools in the state closed since yesterday due to the Covid-19 cases. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Another 17 schools were ordered to close as there were Covid-19 cases detected in the schools concerned.

It involved nine schools in Kedah, seven in Penang and one in Negeri Sembilan.

In Kedah, state education director Rozaini Ahmad said seven schools were closed from today until tomorrow involving Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Uda; SK Dato Wan Mohd Saman and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (SJK) Cina Pumpong in Kota Setar district; SK Dato Wan Kemara (Kubang Pasu); SK Hj Rahman (Pendang) and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Lunas and SK Junjong (Kulim).

He said two more schools would be closed from tomorrow to Thursday involving SK Iskandar and SR Integrasi Teras Islam Darul Islam Jalan Kuala Kedah in the Kota Setar district.

In Penang, state education department director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad said seven more schools were closed today, making 27 schools in the state closed since yesterday due to the Covid-19 cases.

“We have taken immediate steps in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set and for closed schools, the home teaching and learning process (PdPR) runs according to the school schedule as usual,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

In Negri Sembilan, SMK Desa Cempaka in Nilai was ordered to close for two days starting today due to Covid-19 positive cases.

Negri Sembilan Investment, Industrial, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Action Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek said school closures could be extended beyond two days based on recommendations, advice and risk assessment by the relevant District Health Office (PKD).

Yesterday, seven schools in the state were ordered to close until tomorrow.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has coordinated the SOP of schools which have been confirmed to have positive cases, to close for two days and PKD will conduct a risk assessment whether to extend the closure or not.

It is also for PKD to carry out close contact detection and monitor sanitation and disinfection exercise. — Bernama