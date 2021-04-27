Anwar gives statement to police over leaked audio clip

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters after giving his statement to the police at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur October 16, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was present at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman here to facilitate the investigation into the audio clip that purportedly contains a conversation between him and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Anwar was seen arriving at the headquarters complex at 10am and left at 11.20am.

To the waiting members of the press, the PKR president briefly said he was there to give his statement and cooperation to the police.

“I was called to Bukit Aman today as a witness in the audio clip that purportedly contains a conversation between me and Umno president.

“So, I gave my cooperation to the police and they are investigating the case under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code,” he said.

Under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, investigation can be carried out into any individual who makes any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public.

The four minutes and 17 seconds audio clip contains a conversation between two individuals with voices resembling those of Ahmad Zahid and Anwar, discussing matters related to the Umno General Assembly last month. — Bernama