KL NCID denies directive for transfer exercise as viralled on Whatsapp

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 ― The Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) has denied claims that there had been a directive for a transfer exercise of its personnel as viralled on WhatsApp recently.

Its chief ACP Adnan Azizon said the information was inaccurate and the NCID detected a WhatsApp that disseminated inaccurate information about the department.

“Among the news being circulated was over staff’s dissatisfaction with the NCID chief and deputy chief who were said to have arranged for the transfer of personnel in Kuala Lumpur NCID,” he said in a statement last night.

Adnan said that any transfer or appeals from officers and members at Kuala Lumpur NCID would be made through the proper channels following the directive of the police top leadership.

“The public is advised to refrain from this irresponsible act of making assumptions and spreading false information,” he said. ― Bernama