NUTP: Teachers who are close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases should be given quarantine leave

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 ― The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) today asked Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin to give quarantine leave to teachers who are close contacts of the Covid-19 positive cases.

NUTP secretary-general Harry Tan Huat Hock said currently, close contact teachers had to take special leave before receiving a quarantine letter from the District Health Office (PKD).

He said the process of obtaining a quarantine letter from PKD would take time due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

“The special leave quota is insufficient. The teachers who are close contacts will have no choice but to come to the office to work as usual.

“Due to this factor, the virus can easily spread among school children and what’s more worrying is that the risk for pupils with weak immune system,” he said in a statement.

Tan said teachers who were given quarantine leave could conduct home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) sessions and students could continue learning at home. ― Bernama