In Johor, youth arrested for threatening his 75-year-old grandmother with knife

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the suspect was armed with a knife when he made the threat at around 6pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, April 23 — Police arrested a 23-year-old man after he allegedly threatened to kill his own grandmother after she refused to give him money in Kampung Batu 16, Sungai Tiram in Ulu Tiram near here yesterday.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the suspect was armed with a knife when he made the threat at around 6pm.

“In the incident, the suspect asked for money from the victim in anger and threatened to slaughter the victim if he was not given money.

“The frightened 75-year-old grandmother then fled to a neighbour’s house to seek help before they called the police.

“The suspect was then arrested by a police team at 12.05am,” said Mohd Sohaimi in a statement issued today.

Police have yet to determine the amount of money that was demanded by the suspect during the incident.

Mohd Sohaimi said during the arrest, police also seized a knife measuring 24cm long that was believed to have been used to threaten the victim.

“Checks also revealed that the suspect has had three previous criminal records and two drug-related records.

“The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation which provides for imprisonment for up to seven years or a fine or both if convicted,” said Mohd Sohaimi.

He said the suspect is currently remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for four days starting today for further investigation.