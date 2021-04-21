Bukit Aman: Malaysia-Thailand border control posts to get bulletproof gear

Members of the General Operations Force keep watch near the Taman Radzi PGA Post in Padang Besar, Perlis November 24, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) plans to provide bulletproof equipment, including bulletproof vests, at control posts along the Malaysia-Thailand border.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Abdul Rahim Jaafar said that his department had conducted a study and forwarded the idea to the relevant parties, to ensure that each control post be equipped to withstand enemy attacks and gunfire.

“(It) is not a sandbag (but equipment) with bulletproof technology for use at control posts as a buffer. Previously, this equipment was not used (at the control posts) and we were vulnerable to being shot at.

“We have taken this proposal to the next level with the required allocation. (For now, it may be provided) at hotspot areas only and not at all control posts, as it requires a large allocation,” he told Bernama recently.

Commenting on the development following the incident involving members of the General Operations Force (GOF), who were shot at the border last year, he said that there were three suspects who had yet to be handed over by the Thai authorities.

“There are still three people who have not been handed over to us (PDRM) by the Thai authorities, and we hope that will happen in the near future.

“What I want to tell you thus far, the situation at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan, Perak, Perlis and Kedah is currently under control,” he said.

On Nov 24 last year, GOF Senoi Praaq personnel Sergeant Baharuddin Ramli, 54, was killed, while his colleague Sergeant Norihan Tari was seriously injured, when two groups of at least 13 smugglers set upon them and opened fire about 600 metres from the TS9 control post in Padang Besar, Perlis.

Commenting on the action to be taken in the event that the country’s border was attacked by criminals such as smugglers throwing stones or firing in the air, he said that the police would report such incidents to the Thai authorities for further action.

“(This is because) we have an agreement with Thailand. If a shooting or act happens from the Thai side, we will not respond, but will report to them for action.

“One more thing, we do not want to create an atmosphere of disharmony with the Thai side. That is our agreement with Thailand,” he said.

In October 2019, the GOF control post in Padang Besar, Perlis was attacked by several individuals using firecrackers which shattered a glass window of the post. — Reuters



