Khairy: 95pc of frontliners have received first Covid jab

Frontliners receive the first dose of the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine at the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre March 11, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — At least 95 percent of the total 571,000 front-line workers have received the first dose of the vaccine under Phase One of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Coordinating minister for the programme, Khairy Jamaluddin, said, he expected the vaccination for all the frontliners to be completed by end of April.

Citing Melaka, he said, all the frontliners have received their first dose of the vaccine, with some only waiting for the second dose to complete the vaccination.

He said this when observing Phase Two of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, together with State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman and Melaka Health director Datuk Dr Ismail Ali, at the Dewan Tun Ali Vaccine Centre (PPV) in Bukit Katil here today.

Meanwhile, Khairy, who is Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, said 84 per cent or 528 out of 540 doses of vaccine were successfully given on the first day of Phase Two of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in Melaka, yesterday.

The remaining 16 per cent was not administered because the supposed recipients were not present, he said, adding that he would check into the matter.

However, he said, he was satisfied with the rate of attendance of the recipients as it reflected the public confidence in the vaccine given by the government. — Bernama