State exco: Penang turns five halls into vaccine dispensing centres for second phase of Covid-19 vaccination

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, April 18 — Penang has turned five halls, one for each district, into vaccine dispensing centres (PPV) for the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme that begins tomorrow.

State Health, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman, Dr Norlela Ariffin said based on information, 460,800 individuals comprising the elderly and people with a history of comorbidities were scheduled to receive the vaccine under the second phase in the state.

The five PPV are the Masyarakat Penyayang Complex in the Northeast district; Balik Pulau Sports Complex (Southwest district); Millennium Hall in Kepala Batas (North Seberang Perai), Jawi multipurpose hall (South Seberang Perai) and Seberang Perai Arena Convention Centre (Central Seberang Perai).

“All five PPV are open this Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm,” she said when contacted today.

Norlela hopes that those who have received notifications for their vaccine shots will adhere to the set time and date.

The second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme is from April to August. — Bernama