Health minister: Any decision to close schools due to Covid-19 will be made after joint assessment

Health minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said schools with Covid cases only involving students, not staff, would stay ope. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

TANGKAK, April 18 — Any decision with regards to the closure of schools is made based on the joint assessment by the District Health Office (PKD), Education Ministry (MOE) and the state government, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said it includes assessments on cases that involve school staff and students who have to undergo quarantine or Home Surveillance Order after they tested positive for Covid-19.

“However, if the cases only involve students and not school staff, the school can remain open,” he told reporters after officiating the district-level Malaysia Prihatin Covid-19 Vaccination: ‘Protect Yourself, Protect All’ programme here, today.

He was asked to comment on whether the MOE has proposed any other schools to be closed due to the spread of Covid-19 in those schools.

This follows the directive issued by the Kelantan Education Department that all schools and educational institutions in seven districts placed under the Movement Control Order (MCO) to be closed from today until April 24.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham said a total of 9,916 individuals aged 75 and above are scheduled to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme starting tomorrow.

They will be inoculated at 30 vaccination centres nationwide, namely five each in Kedah, Pahang and Penang, Sabah (four), Terengganu and Melaka (three), Negeri Sembilan (two) and one each in Perlis, Sarawak and Labuan. — Bernama