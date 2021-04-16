Six hospitals, five senior citizens’ care centres receive RM255,000 in zakat contributions from Selangor Zakat Board

LZS Asnaf Distribution Operation Division head Abdul Basith Hamid said the contributions would be used through the ‘Hospital Mesra Ibadah’ programme to conduct activities such as worship training for hospital patients, next-of-kin and nurses, patients’ counselling and other religious activities. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Six hospitals and five senior citizens’ care centres received zakat contributions totalling RM255,000 from the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) here today.

LZS Asnaf Distribution Operation Division head Abdul Basith Hamid said the contributions would be used through the “Hospital Mesra Ibadah” programme to conduct activities such as worship training for hospital patients, next-of-kin and nurses, patients’ counselling and other religious activities.

“For care centres, the contribution is also to help them implement operations and activities especially in the pandemic situation the country is going through now,” he said after a ceremony to hand over the “Hospital Mesra Ibadah” Fund and the launching of Qaseh Ramadan Basket at the Selayang Hospital.

He said the six hospitals are the Selayang Hospital, Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Ampang Hospital, Shah Alam Hospital, Serdang Hospital and Sungai Buloh Hospital, with each receiving a zakat contribution of RM10,000.

In addition, three care centres — the Al-Fikrah Care Centre, Siti Noraini Care Centre and Mahmudah Care Centre — received zakat contributions in the form of grants of RM50,000 each.

The Nurhasanah Care Centre received RM25,000 and the Penyayang Hani Welfare Centre, RM20,000.

Also present were Selangor Health Department director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman, Selayang Hospital deputy director Dr Tengku Intan Norleen Tengku Sharif and LZS Medical Advisory Committee chairman Tunku Datuk Dr Muzafar Shah Tunku Jaafar.

At the event, LZS also launched the Ramadan Qaseh Basket programme to enliven the month of Ramadan by distributing 3,000 breaking-of-fast packs at three selected hospitals during this month, namely Selayang Hospital, Serdang Hospital and Universiti Malaya Medical Centre.

Abdul Basith said this was LZS’ annual programme in the month of Ramadan to reach out to hospital staff and next-of-kin by distributing food for breaking of fast, which indirectly serves as a platform for propagation to society.

“Through the programme, aid is given not only to Muslims but also non-Muslims. The money used is not zakat fund. LZS is using the fund from amil (zakat collector) management to help non-Muslims,” he added. — Bernama