Prasarana offers MyCity Pass for as low as RM5 from today to July 25

A general view of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) depot in Ampang March 9, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Members of the public can now get the MyCity Pass that offers unlimited usage of Rapid KL rail services for one or three days, for as low as RM5, starting today until July 25.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) acting president and group chief executive officer Datin Norlia Noah said the public can get the one-day pass for only RM5, while the three-day pass would cost only RM15.

“Prasarana is committed to supporting the government’s aspiration to reduce the financial burden of public transportation users during the pandemic.

“It is also hoped that the initiative will be able to help boost domestic tourism,” she said in a statement today.

The MyCity Pass was introduced in April 2019 at the prices of RM25 for one day and RM55 for three days. — Bernama