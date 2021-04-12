After 15 prominent Islamic figures join PKR, Anwar says this is proof the party takes care of Muslims

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to the media as PKR welcomed 15 individuals with an Islamic background, Port Dickson April 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — PKR has welcomed 15 individuals with an Islamic background, including a former Shariah judge, a former PAS assemblyman and former educators, as new party members.

At an event in Seremban, Negri Sembilan today, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this is a positive move for the party as the Reform or Islah movement, where love forms the basis of change, was central to PKR’s founding in 1998.

“This is because our understanding of Islam is not just as a federal religion, but also as a vehicle of good that drives change, and rejects corruption, depravity and evil. This is very meaningful to us.

“We are different, because while upholding the dignity of Muslims, we bring love and justice to all.

“We do not believe that raising the economy of Muslims involves marginalising others,” he told a press conference which was broadcasted ‘live’ on PKR’s official Facebook page today.

Anwar said the party expects to register more new members in the coming weeks.

Last month, he welcomed actor Afdlin Shauki and musician Altimet as new party members.

Among those who joined PKR today are former Negri Sembilan Shariah Court chief judge Datuk Baharum Hasbullah; former PAS assemblyman for Dusun Tua Razali Ibrahim; former senior lecturer of UniKL (City Campus), Azis Jakfar Soraji; and former education attache at the Malaysian High Commission Student Department in London, Ariffin Omar.