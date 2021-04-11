Sarawak CM: Oil discovery will bring development impact to Mukah

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks during a press conference following the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) general assembly in Kuching November 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MUKAH, April 11 — The new oil and gas discovery in the shallow waters of Balingian by Petroleum Nasional Bhd (Petronas) will positively impact not only the sub district but also Mukah Division, said Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

With the oil and gas belt stretching from Balingian to Miri, he said a new base for operations may need to be set up in Mukah and when it happens, it will spur development in the division.

“However, it is too early for us to say but we will see how Petronas will operate (after the discovery). What is important is that we have done the core infrastructure development here,” he told reporters today.

Earlier, he witnessed the handing over of Metading food court by the Land Custody Development Authority (LCDA) to Dalat & Mukah District Council here.

On March 30, Petronas announced a new oil and gas discovery in the Sirung-1 wildcat exploration well of Block SK405B Production Sharing Contract (PSC), located in the shallow waters of Balingian Province, 237 kilometres off the coast of Miri, Sarawak.

The Sirung-1 exploration well was successfully drilled to a total depth of 2,538 metres in February 2021.

The discovery of significant oil and gas column exceeding 100 metres within the Oligocene to Middle Miocene sandstone reservoirs further validates the potential of the Balingian Province, with remaining prospects yet to be explored.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the Metading area will become the new development focus in Mukah Division.

Besides the newly completed food court, a tamu (open market) and housing area have been planned for the area, which will be implemented by LCDA. — Bernama