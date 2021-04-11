Putra won't be teaming up with any political bloc for GE15, says Ibrahim Ali

Putra president Datuk Ibrahim Ali speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 22, 2020. — Picture by Yusot Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) will not be joining any political coalition in the 15th General Election as it does not want to be bound by any political bloc’s manifesto.

Its president Datuk Dr Ibrahim Ali said Putra was, however, open to cooperating with any party which could form a government if its support was needed and which could assist its cause.

“Putra will remain a third force but to form a government (after the general election) is a different matter.

“When the election is over, we will look at the situation. If there is a party that wins to form the government, (should) they require our support, we will see.

“We are open as long as they know our agenda. We will only join the government if we think that our participation would help our struggle,” he told Bernama after launching the Putra election machinery for P116 Wangsa Maju, here, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim confirmed that he would be contesting in GE15, but has not finalised whether it would be Gombak or one of Kelantan’s parliamentary constituencies.

He said Putra has set a target of contesting 45 to 49 parliamentary seats nationwide in GE15 with 25 seats having been shortlisted so far.

“We are a new party, our capabilities are limited. So, we have to contest according to our ability and preparations. If we are capable, we will put out candidates (to contest),” he said. — Bernama



