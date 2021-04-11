Pejuang yet to decide on joining any coalition, says Mukhriz

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said Pejuang has yet to decide on whether to fight its own battle or join any political coalition. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA BARU, April 11 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) has yet to decide on whether to fight its own battle or join any political coalition, said its president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

He said Pejuang was still open in the matter and would make the announcement when the time comes.

“We know that we have to fight based on our own abilities. We also know our strengths and weaknesses. So, we will be careful in terms of the number of seats to contest (in the election) and is it necessary to cooperate with any party.

“Maybe we will join a coalition or make an electoral pact for the election,” he told reporters after launching the Kelantan branch of the party here, today.

Mukhriz said, for the time being, Pejuang was still in the third bloc, namely not cooperating with any political party.

“We have our own stance and it seems like the stance is right,” he said.

When asked about the total number of Pejuang members, Mukhriz said since the party has yet to be officially registered, the membership count has not been made in full but claimed that tens of thousands have registered as Pejuang members online. — Bernama