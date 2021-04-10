Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri complete second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah dan Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin have completed the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SHAH ALAM, April 10 ― Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, completed the second dose of Covid-19 Pfizer BioNTech vaccination at the Shah Alam Hospital here today.

According to a post at the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page, the second dose of the vaccine were administered after 21 days Their Royal Highnesses received their first dose on March 20.

The Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah also received his second dose today.

“Their Royal Highnesses took up the Covid-19 vaccination after being informed that almost all of the state’s frontliners had been vaccinated.

“His Royal Highness also urged the people at all age levels not to hesitate to take up Covid-19 vaccination as this was in the interest of everyone's wellbeing,” said the post.

Sultan Shafaruddin also urged the people to quickly register at the MySejahtera application and be patient in waiting for their turn to receive vaccination, as will be set by the Health Ministry. ― Bernama