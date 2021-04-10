Selangor Perikatan meets tomorrow to discuss appointment of 18 party coordinators

Selangor Bersatu chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari speaks to reporters March 6, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA SELANGOR, April 10 — Selangor Perikatan Nasional (PN) will be holding a special meeting tomorrow to discuss the appointment of coordinators in 18 parliamentary constituencies won by Pakatan Harapan (PH) including one from Barisan Nasional (BN) in the state.

Selangor Bersatu chairman, Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari said the meeting would be participated by component parties of PN namely Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan which is expected to determine who will be appointed to become the coordinator of a parliamentary constituency in the state.

“I have been ordered by the Selangor PN State Liaison Committee (BPN) chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to discuss with PAS and Gerakan. At Bersatu level, I will chair the meeting.

“There are 22 parliamentary constituencies in Selangor, the four from PN are Gombak, Ampang, Sungai Besar and Sabak Bernam. So the parliamentary coordinators will be appointed in opposition areas to represent the central government in seats held by PH,” he told reporters after opening Kuala Selangor Bersatu Community Service Centre.

On the division of seats at the state legislative assembly level, Abdul Rashid said the matter has not been discussed and will be carried out once they received the green light from PN chairman, Tan Sri Muhiyiddin Yassin.

Nonetheless, Abdul Rashid said Bersatu would continue to contest in areas they won in the 14th general election.

“This has been agreed from the start, so if Bersatu holds the area, it will continue to field its candidate in the 15th general election,” he said.

Earlier, Abdul Rashid received 300 membership forms in a ceremony handed over by representative, Datin Maini Jali.

Following the entry of new members, Abdul Rashid said two Bersatu branches would be set up in Kuala Selangor to bring the overall branches in Kuala Selangor to 17. — Bernama