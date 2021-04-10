Sabah allocates RM4m to upgrade road in Pitas, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks at the launch of the SMJ Roadmap at the Sabah International Convention Centre in Kota Kinabalu, March 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

PITAS, April 10 — The Sabah government has approved an allocation of RM4 million to tar the road at Jalan Salimpodon Mantus here for the benefit of over 1,500 residents at villages nearby.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the project would help enhance communication networks and the villagers’ socio-economic status, including reducing travelling time from several villages to Pitas town.

“The road tarring project will benefit residents of Kampung Solimpodon Mantus, Solimpodon Darat and several other villages,” he told reporters after the project’s groundbreaking ceremony at Kampung Solimpodon Mantus, here, today.

Jalan Solimpodon Mantus, which is located 16 kilometres from Pitas town that links the villages to Jalan Utama Pitas, is still a gravel and laterite soil road.

Hajiji, who is also Sabah Finance Minister, also launched the “Connect Me Now” WiFi project at Kampung Mantus as part of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government’s efforts to help people in rural areas to enjoy the Internet facilities.

The programme under the state Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, also comprises the VSAT (two-way satellite station) installation programme and, as of now, the “Connect Me Now” project at the village is the fourth implemented by the ministry.

The programme had also been implemented at Kampung Walahu, Ranau; Kampung Gana, Papar; and Kampung Kumawanan, Tambunan.

The state government plans to instal VSAT at 501 areas in Sabah in stages, starting this year.

Earlier, at an event, Hajiji said the government would build another 13 telecommunication towers in the district (Pitas), with one already completed and four under construction.

“We expect another eight towers to be completed by early next year. We want the people, especially school children, to enjoy the best of Internet facilities,” he said.

In his first working visit to Pitas as chief minister, Hajiji also announced an allocation to upgrade a road near the Pitas Community Hall to a tarred road and to build a bridge at Kampung Pondoi Kusilad in the Bengkoka state constituency. — Bernama