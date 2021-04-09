Umno veep: Allow police to investigate alleged ‘Anwar-Zahid’ audio recordings, stop speculating

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin advised the public to leave the matter to the police and to allow authorities to investigate the matter. — Bernama pic

PASIR GUDANG, April 9 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said he will leave it to the police to check on the authenticity of a recent audio clip allegedly of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PKR counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that he had listened to the audio clip but declined to comment on whether the sound recording was authentic or otherwise.

“I am not the police to say whether the audio clip is real or not.

“He (Zahid) wanted to lodge a police report on the matter. So, let police investigate the matter,” said Mohamed Khaled during the Johor E-Kasih 2021 Welfare Incentive Presentation Ceremony at the Taman Air Biru Community Hall here today.

He was commenting on the controversial audio recording allegedly involving the two political leaders that were widely shared on social media earlier this week.

Mohamed Khaled advised the public to leave the matter to the police and to allow authorities to investigate the matter.

He added that Umno just wants to know the truth behind the audio clip.

When asked if it was appropriate for Umno to urge Zahid to step down as party president and if the issue has divided the party, Mohamed Khaled declined to comment.

“Clearly, he (Zahid) has his own channels in the party as one of the top five leaders of Umno to voice any comments or opinions,” he added without elaborating further.

On Wednesday, an audio recording of a phone conversation between two people with voices resembling that of Anwar and Zahid was leaked on the internet.

The four-minute clip was first posted on Facebook and started with Zahid’s speech during the recent Umno general assembly, in which he said the party would not accept Anwar, DAP or Bersatu as allies.

It was followed by the phone conversation, with the speaker who sounded like Anwar praising the other for the speech.

Both Anwar and Zahid have denied that they had any communications after the Umno general assembly. They have also denied that the recording is of their voices, calling it fake and slanderous.