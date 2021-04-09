Selangor traders issued notice for charging over RM1 per glass of plain water

Muhammad Zikril Azan said the operation was conducted out following complaints from consumers on the high charge imposed by traders for a glass of plain water. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SHAH ALAM, April 9 — The Selangor Enforcement Division of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (MDTCA) has issued 12 notices against operators of food and beverage business for selling plain water above the set price of RM1.00 per glass over the past two days.

Selangor KPDNHEP director Muhammad Zikril Azan Abdullah said the notices were issued in an operation, Ops Catut 8.0, being conducted for two weeks since last April 7 at food premises, including restaurants, fast food outlets, eateries and food stalls in the state.

“Traders who are served the notice are given two to five working days to supply the necessary information as instructed," he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Zikril Azan said the operation was conducted out following complaints from consumers on the high charge imposed by traders for a glass of plain water. Consumers can lodge complaints on unscrupulous trade practices at the [email protected] or call 1800 886 800 or WhatsApp at 019- 279 4317. — Bernama