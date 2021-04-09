Selangor allows tarawih prayers in mosques and surau, says state exco

A man is seen reciting the doa after perform Friday prayers at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, July 4, 2014. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, April 9 — Selangor has allowed 20 rakaat tarawih prayers to be held in mosques and surau this year, says state Islamic Religious Affairs, Consumer Affairs and Halal Industry Committee chairman Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni.

However, he said, mosques’ and surau managements are advised to recite short surah and ayat lazim (common verses) during the prayers.

“The tarawih prayers’ standard operating procedures (SOP) are similar to that of Friday prayers, in which congregation members must bring their own prayer mats, undergo temperature screening, wear face masks and register before entering the mosque,” he said during a press conference after a Yayasan Islam Darul Ehsan (YIDE) high tea event here, today.

He said the state government is taking the approach of not announcing the tarawih prayers SOPs to the public to avoid misunderstandings among congregation members.

“As such we will only brief mosques’ nazir (leaders) and chairmen who are responsible in ensuring health protocols are implemented,” he said. — Bernama