Police open investigation paper on seven-year-old pupil allegedly slapped by teacher in Kulai

JOHOR BARU, April 9 — The police have opened an investigation paper on a case of a seven-year-old pupil who was allegedly slapped by his teacher in a religious school in Kulai recently.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the investigation under Section 323 of the Penal Code was to probe the cause of the incident, and police are actively tracing witnesses of the case.

The police would contact the Kulai District and Johor State Education Departments to get more details on the case,” he said in a statement here today.

Tok said a senior police officer attached to the Criminal Investigation Department received information on the case through a social media platform at 4pm on Thursday.

He said initially no report was lodged on the case and a first information report was lodged by the police for further investigation.

He added those with information regarding the case can contact Investigating Officer Insp Izanzaki at 014-529 6880.

Recently, the case raised the ire of netizens after photographs of the boy who suffered mouth injuries allegedly after he was slapped by his teacher, went viral on social media. — Bernama