Fake temporary work permits: Two Immigration Dept personnel remanded

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Two Immigration Department personnel arrested yesterday on suspicion of being involved with a syndicate issuing fake temporary work permits and hacking the department’s database, were remanded for seven days beginning today to facilitate investigations.

A source within the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the remand order was issued by the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court.

“Magistrate Syahwira Abd Halim approved the remand beginning today till April 15 for two Immigration Department Grade KP 19 officers,” according to the source.

The two are among six individuals, aged between 35 and 42, who were arrested around the capital city yesterday. — Bernama